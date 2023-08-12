A long-ago friend of mine moved back to our neighbourhood just weeks ago. She phoned the day of her move, saying that she had hugely missed me, and couldn’t wait to get together. I thought it would be great to see her again and bought a chocolate cake with “Welcome Back” written in icing.

But on the date of her intended visit, she didn’t show up. I called after two hours’ wait. She said, “What’s the problem? It’s not like we planned an important meeting!”

I realized then that nothing had changed: not her personality nor her consideration for others. And she was just as rudely self-important as ever.

When I mentioned the cake, she almost snorted, “So what?”

She tried to change the topic, mentioning her travels, bragging about the costs, and, laughing at how much money she’d made by renting her house while she was absent. She then said of my place, it was time for me to “refresh it.”

I said that it suited me just fine.

Over the next few weeks, there were a couple more incidents, like when she rang my doorbell and asked if I’d house her two cats while she spent a week at a rental cottage.

The temperature in town was soaring, and if she’d had any decency, she could have invited me to join her to escape the heat. But she didn’t. I said the cats were hers to handle alone.

My question to you is this: How do I keep this rude, intrusive person out of my home and life?

Obnoxious Neighbour