I live in a small community where I grew up, and at 43, I pretty much know everyone here from school, sports, and my work in the insurance field.

Like many of my girlfriends, I married in my mid-20s, had two children, and was very busy raising them while also developing my business reputation. Eight years later, my husband and I realized we hardly knew each other.

We both felt the same way - i.e., distanced. A good local therapist was very helpful. We parted amicably three years ago, and he regularly visits the children.

That leaves me trying to maintain my busy work life and run a family home, but often tired and lonely.

Friends say I should try online dating. But small towns are very different from big cities. I already know everyone here in my dating range, and have no time to travel any distance required to meet strangers.

However, someone who’s moved here recently, has me wondering if there’s a chance. He’s also divorced, though a family man at heart, visiting his grown children whenever possible.

We shared a coffee recently when he came to my office to discuss his insurance needs but we talked about everything else - where he’s lived, travelled, and his attraction to our community.

He’s late-50s, and since I was so young in my first marriage, I really enjoy his range of knowledge, from business ventures to appreciation of culture, and sports.

Suddenly, I feel my life could be at a positive turning point. What’s your advice?

Single in the Sticks