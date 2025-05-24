My teenage daughter is as sassy as it gets. She’s a good daughter, has always done well in school, never gets in trouble, doesn’t fight with her siblings. But recently, she just gives me sass at every turn. At first, I thought she was just trying it on, you know, to see if it fit. I thought she’d give it a rest after the first few comments, especially since I asked her not to be so rude and that a punishment would ensue if she continued. She continued and I punished her. But it was probably the first time I ever did that, so I wasn’t even sure what to do. Then week after week it’s gotten worse. I’ve taken away her phone, her allowance, her chance to go out this Saturday night. What’s gotten into her and how do I get back my sweet little girl? Too Much Sass!

Instead of punishing her – especially since it isn’t proving fruitful – why don’t you talk to her? Ask her what’s changed in her everyday life that has driven her to speak to you with this new attitude. Ask her if she’s happier speaking to you like this and being punished for it or was she happier when you all got along. She may be stuck and not know how to go back. People don’t just change like that. There’s something driving this new behaviour. Get to the bottom of it.

My boyfriend loves oral sex. I think he likes it more than actual intercourse. I’m glad I can please him, and our sex life is very healthy and active. But I don’t want to always participate in that way. There are times when we are fooling around, and his body odour is different. I don’t know why, but I don’t want to go down there. I try to please him other ways, but he ALWAYS wants that. I don’t want to tell him about the smell because it’s embarrassing. But that sometimes leads to the end of our fooling around. And then I think he’s mad at me because he storms off. Only Oral

Your boyfriend has a few issues that he needs to address. If he can only get off from fellatio, then he has some sort of sexual block that he needs to deal with. His body odour is a much easier problem. We ALL have body odour, and it changes all the time and smells different in different areas of our body. Pubic hair catches sweat and odour more than skin. He could think about trimming his pubic region for a cleaner lower area. Also, the food he eats will affect his body odour. You can figure that one out together. You must talk to him about it, gently and make light of it as an issue. His inability to switch, in mid-engagement, from fellatio to any other position relates to the first issue. But his attitude is then also a problem that needs to be dealt with professionally. I strongly suggest your boyfriend see a sex therapist to understand his inability to finish without fellatio. If he’s willing, then you two could have a future together. If he’s not, I suggest you walk away. I would hate for his controlling behaviour to morph into other areas of life, and for his anger to increase. You didn’t say how long you’ve been together, or if he’s the love of your life. You can decide what you want to do. He needs professional help.

FEEDBACK Regarding the single senior (March 6): Reader – “There are organizations with volunteers who will phone someone daily to check up on them. This lady should be encouraged to join a group, club or activity or perhaps become a volunteer to make new friends. If finances allow, moving to an independent retirement home is a perfect solution to making many new friends. The difference in mental health for those who do is extraordinary. “Having experienced divorce, loss and living in a country without family, I know firsthand that one must reach out to others - not the other way around.”

Reader #2 – “Speaking from experience, retired in a new town, it helps to join a seniors’ group, where connections are made, and people look out for each other. This can be through a community centre, activities group or a social service agency. It can feel awkward to take the first step but keep at it; it's worth it.”