I have endured years of mental abuse from my narcissistic mother-in-law and her daughter, my husband’s sister. Time has passed, and my mother-in-law is in the hospital. My sister-in-law, who is retired and lives in another city, has decided to come in to stay, likely waiting for her mother to pass.

We don’t speak, mainly because my mother-in-law pit us against each other years ago. Now that she is nearing the end, she’s hoping her son, my husband, and her daughter, his sister, will talk. But she created this mess, so I think we should continue on as we have been and just ignore them.

My husband is upset by it all. He’s sensitive and kind and struggling with this, knowing how awful both his mother and sister have been to me over the years.

My husband is not a narcissist, and both his mother and sister are textbook. So, we have often excused their behaviour saying it’s because it’s how their brains are wired. But frankly, I’m fed up. Our kids are all adults now, have no relationship with their cousins and likely never will. The effects of the damage has trickled down and been even more destructive to the next generation.

More than 10 years ago, I reached out to my sister-in-law to ask for her help with her mother’s care. At that time our kids were small, my husband and I were both working and very busy. She married a wealthy guy and never worked. Yet we were expected to care for her mother because she was out of town. She never responded to my request.

Now with mother-in-law in hospital, we visit at inopportune times to avoid seeing these relatives who of course are playing the role of a loving and caring family which they are not.

I have no need to visit further. I grieved the loss of my mother-in-law and her daughter’s family years ago. Is it wrong if I stay away? I don’t even want to attend the funeral.

Fed Up with Family