I have been with my husband for 50 years. There’s a lot of friendship and love between us.... but for 30 of those 50 years the issue of keeping the house tidy has often become a river separating us. He deals with a disease that leaves him exhausted. I fluctuate between thinking the house is my problem; the condition of the house doesn’t bother him (he has told me this) and so I do what I think is necessary until the resentment boils up inside of me and I get nasty. Or I try to show my appreciation for things he does, like laundry, small repairs, cooking meals, grocery shopping.

I am overwhelmed with all the day-to-day stuff. I ask that he just try to do a few things a day like putting his dishes in the dishwasher, or putting his dirty laundry in the basket, etc. When I try heart-to-heart chats, I find we each have our own reality and get frustrated with the other. I don’t like “parenting” him, telling him to pick up his clothes, rinse out the bathroom sink after he uses it, but sadly this works the best.

I also realize that because of his disability he only has so much energy, and I’m asking him to use some of it towards things he doesn’t care about. But don't we all have to do that?

In the past few years, both of our health has deteriorated, so I now have a housekeeper once a week. The house looks great for that day. The next day the clothes that he’s shoved in the closet are all over the bedroom, the dishes are left on the kitchen counter.

But when I’m having a bad day, he manages to pull himself up and his kindness and thoughtfulness overwhelm me. I know that if I could just let my house stay untidy, we would both be a lot happier......but that makes me resentful. I know that after all these years, I’m not going to change him and he’s not going to change me. But I can’t stop trying! I try to walk in gratitude for all that we have but it only works for a bit. Any suggestions?

The Anal One