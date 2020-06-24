How can I get my husband to stop eating us out of house and home? He eats EVERYTHING in the house!

He earns a little more than I do, but with my rental income and child support I probably make more. But I also pay for everything for my two children from a previous marriage, who live with us 70% of the time.

I have to shop two to four times weekly, costing $100-$200 each trip, just to have food left for the kids or myself.

Food that would last me weeks, lasts him a couple days.

He’ll buy only a few things during the week – dog food, dish soap, milk if we run out.

If I ask him to pick up supper, he’ll buy a $20 pack of chicken or a dozen eggs and some tuna cans for himself, rarely anything more.

When I cook huge meals (three times weekly) we eat it once, then he eats all the leftovers for lunch plus all the snacks in the house.

Before he moved in, I spent about one-third of what I’m paying now for groceries for the kids and myself.

He doesn’t see this as an issue. He says that he doesn’t “need” any of the groceries, he’s fine with tuna and eggs every day, but then he won’t make the eggs or tuna, and he’ll still eat everything else in the kitchen, including the snacks.

What he spends on groceries isn’t even a small fraction of what I’m spending. He is twice my size and needs twice the calories, but do I need to pay for all those extra calories or should he be considering the rest of us when he shops? Do I lock food up, label it, or bite him?

While this has been a major issue for years, now that I’m five months pregnant he’s eating all the low-fat cream cheese and apples.

Hungry Wife