My two sons both have special needs – one, 13, and a mega-hugger, has autism spectrum disorder (ASD); the other, 16, into tech stuff, has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

They’re truly the highlight of my life.

As an epidemiologist and toxicologist, I’d been “prepping” for a pandemic for years. So, we initially had a lot of food in the house, including some prepared foods. Usually, I cook from scratch. From babies through elementary school, I could control their diets. Both have legitimate food sensitivities. But I’m trained/consult in nutrition and complex specialty environmental medicine.

The irony? Trouble with my kids' weights! The youngest initially had severely restricted eating – only five foods. With expert help, we expanded his diet to eat almost everything, and at least try a new food.

With teenagers, controlling diets is near impossible! They sometimes have money, and just buy junk food for themselves. When the oldest was 13, he had a big weight gain (his school was across the street from a McDonald's AND a 7-11).

Our “rule” was to eat healthy at home so that we can have a treat out, sometimes. He eventually had growth spurts and is now on the higher weight end of normal but not "overweight.”

My husband thinks I was too hard on him about foods making him self-conscious about his body. He’ll not take his shirt off in public or private and is always self-deprecating.

Now the youngest is following that same weight pattern. Since the lockdown, we’ve not been as active and stuck inside.

I feel super guilty about screwing up my kids and don't know how to deal with the younger one. He’s aware that I don't want them eating junk and that there’s room for occasional treats. I know he sneaks food in the middle of the night.

I get it - teen boys eat. I just want them to learn about portion control and eating healthily.

I grew up obese and it took significant time/intervention to get to a normal weight. I’ve been stable for 10 years (I’m 43).

It’s so much harder to take it off, especially after your teen years, and I don’t want them to obsessing over food, or their weight.

How can I do this constructively but not nagging and harping?

Food “Fights”