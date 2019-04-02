From the start of our 18-months’ relationship, she’d break up with me for reasons that didn’t seem common or reasonable.

It started with me telling her that she was acting ignorant. She broke up with me then.

Another time, it was when I hung up on her.

Next, she ended it because I didn't say “sorry” to her when I should have.

She broke up with me five more times after that. Each time, we were able to work things out and get back together.

However, she recently ended it, saying that I’d disrespected her for the last time.

She’d been trying to plan the weekend for us to spend time together. Our phone discussion turned into an argument about whether I was to pick her up on Friday at her house.

But I live close to her job and tried to convince her to just pack clothes and drive five minutes from work to my apartment.

She insisted that I drive an hour to her house so we can return to my place. Things got heated and I raised my voice. She said that she was no longer going to stand me being disrespectful and yelling over the phone. She then ended the relationship.

Do you think she was being reasonable about the situation or could this have been worked on and resolved in a more mature manner?

In Love and Hopeless