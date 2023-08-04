I had given my daughter the car to take to the day camp where she worked as a counsellor. I needed the car, so I called the camp only to discover that she hadn’t arrived that day. Instead, she had taken a “sick day” to go to Buffalo with a few friends. Your advice, please.

Oh, oh! Someone who was in that car many years ago has decided to “out” me.

There were three of us, as I recall. I drove our family’s only car to Buffalo and straight to the American shops, like then-trendy “Capezio” shoes, which were only two hours away.

We got home safely, and I was proud to have not had any problems with the car, or getting us across the US border, showing our identification.

My dad came home from his work late that day, so I didn’t see him until the next morning. He asked, “How was your trip?” I froze on the spot.

That’s when he gently showed me how my sojourn was obvious the moment he got in the car. The speedometer and the gas tank told their own stories, that I’d been some 100 miles away and back.

Getting caught was mortifying. I awaited hearing that I wasn’t going to be allowed to drive the car ever again, and would possibly lose my camp job.

But that wasn’t my father’s way. He framed the incident as a valuable teaching tool I’d always remember, and as a guide for my future.

Some of his simple “rules” for my own self-confidence and core values:

1) Never lie to the people you love and need in your life.

2) Show that you can be trusted to make good decisions, despite what others may urge you to do “just for fun.”

3) Any plan that you make that you can’t reveal to parents, work bosses (e.g., day-camp leaders), siblings and/or close, caring friends, should be rethought.

4) If a private plan crosses the line of having to be secretive and dishonest, it’s not worth the distrust it can create.

To this day, I appreciate that I was very lucky to be raised by parents who stressed lifelong values instead of punishment.