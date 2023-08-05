I’m trying to handle my divorce rationally, without drama. We were once a close team, and have two daughters (older teens) whom we both adore.

But when my soon-to-be ex accepted a high-paying prestigious job, instead of raising our girls and managing our home life, it meant that I became the househusband, and she became the high-pressure executive.

These roles are usually in opposite categories for women and men, but we believed it was possible to change the pigeonholes that determine which partner handles what tasks and decisions.

I loved raising our youngsters, and was proud that our girls were as comfortable on the baseball pitch as in their dance classes.

I worked for myself at home, studied investing, did well, and we shared our earnings.

We were proud of achieving the dream that each of us could reach our self-realization goals, without feeling we were missing out.

That was then. My wife is now a senior executive in the company she’d joined. She missed so many dinners with the kids and me, that I finally asked if she needed to tell me something.

She had to reveal her affair with a close colleague in another department. While my then-wife was let go, her “boyfriend” was permitted to stay. She’s devastated. Despite my own pain about this situation, I can’t help feeling sorry for her.

We’d lived a progressive dream of what family life and gender equality could achieve regarding healthy attitudes, and fair workplace policies.

What can my ex and I say to our daughters about how their mother’s outstanding skills and career abruptly ended, and why her partner is still at his same job?

A Punishing Affair