My husband of over 20 years left me six years ago and lived with another woman for many months.

When we got back together he accused me of sleeping with someone else when we were on vacation with friends.

I had actually not left our room, but he’s the one who couldn’t be located and didn’t answer my calls and texts all night.

Earlier in our relationship, he’d moved out with other women several times, then later returned. I always stayed in our home with our then-young children. I didn't even date.

I recently found very sexual texts to co-workers. He said they were just joking around, but that’s not how they read.

He’s since changed the password on his phone and never lets it out of his sight. We also have a car tracker that monitors location and vehicle health. He changed that password too.

On the phone bill that I checked, there were up to 100 texts and over 120 minutes of calls to one of three women – that’s just in one day.

He’s been accused of sexual harassment twice at his job (he claims he was wrongfully accused).

He’s become distant, won’t kiss me, sleeps as far away in the bed as possible.

I’ve asked if he wants a divorce and he says he’s just busy working and focused. But we rarely even eat in the same room or watch TV together. He’s constantly looking at and texting from his phone.

He accuses me of looking at other men wherever we are (I’m not).

Is it true what my instincts are telling me, that our marriage is over? That he’s certainly cheating, at least emotionally, if not physically?

