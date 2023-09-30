When my cousin, at 26, divorced her same-age husband, she said that he hadn’t grown beyond his high school level of accomplishments in hockey and basketball. When she was asked about the relationship itself, she said, “He was having it with himself, and was convinced that his teenage personality was enough to keep her happy.”

He was wrong. After five years of marriage, her ex hadn’t settled into a decent job, yet passed on some that would’ve greatly helped their needs regarding a decent place to live.

Meanwhile, my cousin had developed confidence in herself and landed a good job. She’s attractive, smart, and popular among her women friends. Since becoming single again, several men have asked for a date, but she took her time, finally responding to one.

They seemed like a match made in heaven. He’s been on his own for eight years, though very handsome, well-established, and well-off. My cousin was cautious, but when her boyfriend proposed, she was thrilled.

Then came the pre-nuptial discussion. After weeks of discussion, he walked out in a huff, declaring it was “naïve” of her to think he’d commit to financing everything she desired.

My cousin has paid her own way since her past divorce, because she had to. Now, a wealthy man who claims he loves her, says she should buy her own car (he has two), pay for half of all their travel together, and keep two homes - one fully paid by her, and the other, a grander property he owns but keeps a separate area for her, when they’re there together.

I think my cousin has truly loved this man, until the nit-picking arose about what she calls “sharing instead of caring.”

What do you advise her to do... marry the guy, or run like hell?

Costly Love