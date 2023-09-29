My boyfriend of 18 months and I are both late 30s to early 40s. He’s a kind, loving partner who treats me with utmost respect. Recently, he moved into the downtown condo that I own.

However, one relationship complication revolves around his two dogs, which he shares part-time with his ex-partner.

They were in a 14-year-plus relationship but never married. They consider their dogs as their "children." Previously, they lived within a 10-minute walk of each other, so it was easy to swap the dogs. Both dogs were never in our care beyond one week.

Then his ex-partner moved two hours away and insisted on still sharing custody of both.

One dog handles the stress of a two-hour journey, but the other has shown anxiety and aggression, even biting the other dog.

The dogs’ exchange process becomes an ongoing negotiation with his ex, and this stressful situation is affecting our relationship.

So, we switched to a two-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule for the dogs, but it’s a lot to handle. I feel slighted whenever my boyfriend takes his ex's side, with her constant discussions and disruptions to our plans when her schedule changes.

Also, two dogs, a cat, plus two adults in a condo has become overwhelming.

I suggested that they each take one dog full-time. His ex could take the skittish dog to her spacious yard and quieter neighborhood. We could take the more easygoing dog, who enjoys our local park.

This proposal led to a heated argument with her new partner, who insisted that the dogs stay together.

I don't want us to suffer because of this ongoing dog care issue. We've found no solution.

How do I find what works for everyone involved, including the dogs?

Shared Dog Problems