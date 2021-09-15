I’m a woman, age 37, who was in a great same-sex relationship I thought was mutual. But my then-girlfriend would never say that she loved me, even though I said it to her.

She told me the familiar old story that she’d been “hurt too many times,” and that we were fine with being together and intimate, but there was no long-term commitment involved. I was devastated.

Eventually, I just walked away. That was three years ago and a lot has happened in between - another relationship that turned out to be with someone who was cheating on her partner... and then Covid.

I focused on learning how to best work from home and then built up a very good virtual business teaching young home-bound kids movement and dance.

It caused me to re-examine my life and values. I didn’t look at dating apps, had no in-person contact with anyone until things opened up a bit and I could finally see my mother, both of us wearing masks and staying distanced.

Then, months later, my former girlfriend whom I’d loved and left, reached out on text, asking Was I okay?

I told her about my business. She was very impressed. She seemed more interested in how I’d handled this tough period than she’d ever previously been about my work.

We chatted occasionally at first then back and forth for several more months until we both got vaccinated, and then got second doses before we met in person.

Now, we’re seeing each other every couple of weeks. It’s slow and steady but feels good. She’s loving to me, but she still doesn’t use the word. I’ve stopped worrying about that, I have a lot more self-confidence now. But I wonder if I’m being realistic.

After someone’s broken your heart, can you ever really trust them again?

Once Burned Twice Shy?