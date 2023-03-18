I’m 58, previously married for 25 years with three grown children living elsewhere. My boyfriend of five years is 51, never married, has no children.

I wanted him to move in permanently this past year. That discussion gets heated with me feeling I’m asking too much. He gets defensive, withdraws, and I feel unworthy. Otherwise, we get along as best friends.

He lives in a city 30 minutes away. He keeps his clothes, bike and anything he needs here. He spends all his time at my house. He only goes into his rented townhouse when he has a work shift.

It’d be financially better for both of us if he lives here. He calls his townhouse, with things in it, his “storage unit.”

I’d like to retire eventually, and I’m weary of the financial load of two people living here 90 percent of the time, while I don’t get the financial offload. He says he’ll do it when it’s an “organic fit,” some unknown time.

He had an unstable childhood, many moves and divorces, saying that’s part of his ambivalence in moving in. He worries we could have a fight and I could kick him out (it happened to him with a previous girlfriend).

I sympathize, but when does the line get drawn? I want to share the time I have left with someone who wants me.

Feeling Rejected