My partner of over 16 years and I, both in our early-sixties, are both divorced. We each have a son and daughter now in their 30s.

When I separated from my ex-wife, my children were teenagers. My daughter attended an out-of-town university; my son still lived at home. When I moved out, he stayed with his mother.

My partner's divorce happened earlier, and he spent the next few years as a single father, struggling to raise two children while skimming on himself. His ex-wife had married his then-best friend with whom she’d cheated. His children moved out, met partners and had children of their own.

His son and partner moved three hours away by plane. His daughter still lives in town with her children. Despite my partner calling his son with annual birthday wishes, the communication was always one-sided.

Around Christmas, over these last five or six years, his son, wife, and three grandchildren come back to our city and visit her family and his ex-wife, but seldom even say hello to my partner.

Last year, my partner lent him his car for four weeks, but barely saw his son.

My partner recently suffered serious health problems. His daughter must have told her brother. There was no phone call or message from his son.

Recently, the daughter disclosed that her brother and family will visit again. Years ago, I’d met his son several times. We got along great, so I don't think it had anything to do with his dad being gay. It likely had something to do with the son's wife, who always had unwelcomed influence on him. How can a son be so ungrateful?

It’s not something I’d do to any of my immediate relatives. How can someone ghost a person in their own family?

It’s So Sad