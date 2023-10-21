I’m worried about my son who’s 19 and dating a girl who’s always trying to “change” him. For example, she argued with him about his choice of universities, told him he’s unlikely to get accepted, and besides, “it’s not a cool school,” so she won’t visit him there.

Since I’ve previously raised two daughters now in their mid- 20s, and totally different from my son’s girlfriend, I’m surprised that he puts up with her constant critiques.

Most recently, she’s complained that his clothes are “totally uncool” and make him look like a loser. I could hardly hold my tongue because I was so hurt for him.

But I walked away when I heard him tell his close buddy what she’d said and then asked him what he should do about it.

After they messaged back and forth, my son told me he was going shopping with his pal for a “big event” coming up, to which he’d be taking his girlfriend. When he returned, he quickly closed the door to his room.

Though I was curious to see what he’d bought, I didn’t ask. But when he returned home early from the event, anyone could surmise what happened, as he rushed into his room.

My daughters and I were very concerned but there was no conversation about the evening’s event. The next day, the evidence was in the garbage can, and the hurt visible on my son’s face.

Though his sisters and I, who love this fine young man, were pained at how very embarrassed and hurt he appeared that day, we simply hugged him and carried on with our work day.

None of us asked him what happened.

Do you think we should’ve helped him unload his pain and embarrassment by asking about that evening?

Since I’d heard him tell his friend about needing to go to the bank before shopping for his suit, should I have offered some money towards the purchase?

Son Devastated by Controlling Girlfriend