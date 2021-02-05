How does someone just “leave” their family? I’m talking about walking out the door without telling the children that he’s not coming back?

He did this without telling me that he’d met someone else months ago and had secretly planned to leave. We’d been married for 16 years. Our daughter was 14, our son, 12. They were stunned when I told them, “Daddy’s moved to another house.”

He didn’t call for three weeks, and when he did, they were too upset to say anything but “why?” My son was convinced it was his fault because he’d snuck out past bedtime one evening to sit outside with a friend the week before his father left.

He called me after six months and asked if I’d consider trying to get back together. We went for marriage counselling and got separate counselling for the kids. They didn’t trust their father at first, but things started to feel better… until October of 2019.

That’s when he suddenly said he’d found his true match. He said we’d married too young to last through all the changes of time. He actually complained that the children were still distant with him.

That’s where it stands. He’s living with a woman who has no children. I’ve had a hard time moving on, but it’s about being alone, about my children’s ongoing hurt, about the pandemic.

I want to be positive as you advise and re-charge my life with interests in creative pursuits like painting and in mind-body activities like yoga.

But how do I help myself and my children to truly heal from this awful period of feeling “discarded” by a husband and father?

Left Behind Twice