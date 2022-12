My husband hates shopping unless it’s for food. But it always turns into a bad-time outing for me because he argues about everything that I choose.

I know that food prices are high but we still have to eat, so I am definitely watching our budget. But he’s walking behind me, putting things back, searching for cheaper items, and talking loudly so everyone else in the store can hear!

Things get worse in a department store when I want to just “look around” at the displays. I especially enjoy shopping at this time of year.

I know that Christmas is an expensive time, but we have grandchildren, my sister, his two brothers, and my elderly father. I buy small items but they all add up.

So, I look to see what’s on sale while my husband waits outside, and gets irritable.

I still love my husband. We’re both divorced, then were very excited to fall in love again nine years ago. We laugh a lot when alone together.

We each go to a workplace every day (except during the pandemic), and consider our home a “love nest.”

So why does even food-shopping ruin our time together?

Shopping Battles