Eight months ago, someone from my past reached out to me. I hadn’t heard from them for nearly a decade. We were never official, nor intimate, but had some history together.

They suggested catching up. I agreed but thought I’d never do it. Then, when I was in town visiting, I did reach out and we met up. It was very brief.

After that, we’d text randomly but when I suggested being friends only because I’m in a relationship, they declined.

They wished me well in my relationship but hinted that I’m not happy in it (true) and we said our goodbyes. Then, something caused me to reach out and we met for coffee.

It was nice to catch up but I knew they wanted more than friendship. They shared their feelings about me, wanting to spend more time together, but was unsure how things were in my current relationship.

I didn't say much because I’m trying to figure that out.

They did initiate hanging out again. I agreed, but they cancelled due to feeling ill that day. I never heard from them after that - it's been a month now.

I wonder if it's because I’m sorting out my relationship and they don't want to be in the way of that? Or, they grew tired of my uncertainty about them or us? Or, they found someone who’s available?

I’m wondering why someone would share their feelings if they were just going to disappear?

Unsure About Love