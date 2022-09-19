My best friend and I are both Millennials who’ve been friends for 17-plus years. We talk almost daily about everything and anything.

She moved laterally last year to a job in a new company, after previously working 10 years in her field. She’s expressed pride in having achieved her first whole year there.

I sarcastically remarked about her thinking that a “one-year anniversary” at a job was a milestone.

She’s since said that she’s hurt that I didn’t want to celebrate with her.

While I see why making a joke about something important to her would be hurtful (I’ve since apologized), I genuinely don’t care about her “one year (job) anniversary.”

She insists that things important to her should be important to me, too, and I should be celebrating her accomplishments.

To me, it feels somewhat like “trophies for everyone.”

I accept the importance to her, but I don’t know if I can feign interest in something I find silly, even if it causes our friendship’s end.

I want to resolve this matter with her, but not by compromising my own values.

Am I a Bad Friend?