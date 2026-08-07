Recently, we relocated across the country for my husband’s work. We built a house close to friends of ours, whom we had known when they lived near us, and we were all very close.

Things were great for the first few months but once school started, things changed. Their daughter was struggling with mental health issues, and she wasn’t taking well to my daughter being in her class and integrating in her friend group. My daughter was blamed for the return of an eating disorder due to the stress her presence at school was causing.

She wasn’t nice to my daughter. For example, she got my daughter in a holiday gift exchange - and didn’t get her a gift! So, on exchange day, my daughter didn’t receive anything. She then gaslit my daughter.

My friend made us have a "family meeting" and told us it was unacceptable to make her daughter feel bad. This cycle continued for months.

That spring, my eldest went through a relationship breakup and was quite upset. People we’d only known for a few months were offering support, bringing her ice cream, checking in on her. My friend didn’t even text me once. I realized just how little she cared about me and my family.

I started pulling away. I stopped texting. Two months went by before she texted saying she missed how close we were.

As fall rolled in, I kept the peace, but we didn’t hang out. I invited her to our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner out of obligation. But the friendship element was gone.

Fast forward, my daughter recently signed up for auditions at various dance studios. My ex-friend texted saying she didn’t want my daughter auditioning where her daughter dances, that her daughter was "finally happy and healthy" and she didn’t want my daughter to disrupt her peace. I was shocked because although she and I weren't close anymore, our girls’ friendship was doing OK.

I didn’t respond because I found it so offside to tell someone not to tryout for a team. After talking it over with a few people, we decided to audition regardless – the thought being that her daughter needs to learn to work through difficult situations and if my daughter’s presence at her dance studio is that stressful, how is it she can go to school and sit with her all day without issue?

At the audition, this girl didn’t speak to my daughter. So, my daughter messaged her afterward. The next morning, we woke up to a reply telling her their friendship was over and the family had removed us from all forms of social media.

I cannot wrap my head around this reaction. I keep going back and forth on how I could have handled the situation better. I’m happy feeling free of their control but also sad at the end of a friendship. I feel so alone, far from all my friends and family.

Was I wrong to go ahead with the audition? Should I have given in to her telling me to pull my daughter out of the audition?

Dance Mom