My two closest girlfriends and I are debating whether we really “need” a man.

We’re all early-40s. I married at 24, had a daughter, now 13, and divorced two years ago.

The other two had serious relationships, but one’s now dating a variety of men, while the other single is taking a break from dating.

We’re all working and capable of supporting ourselves (I put my ex’s child-support money directly into my daughter’s education fund).

For me, having been loved and married was a great experience early on, but became a struggle as both of us grew in different directions.

I miss male company and intimacy sometimes, but I can always get some from my “friend with benefits” (FWB).

My scatter-dating friend says she’s glad not to be in a relationship and likes the variety of men she meets. Also she likes the shopping mode of enjoying one guy for his sense of humour, another for his sexiness, etc.

Lastly, the friend who’s given up on dating, is greatly enjoying her life - she attends concerts and interesting lectures on her own, and travels alone but always meets up with a range of great people (different ages and genders) who become friends.

I’m torn about what should be my goals now with regard to having a man in my life, and also find my two friends’ choices worth considering.

Do I Need A Man?