Dear Readers - Two different questions about suspected cheating, one from a woman, the other from a man:

My husband and I, newlyweds, are expecting our first child and purchased a new home.

We met and were together daily for a month, until I left the country for three months.

He assured me that he’d wait for me and didn’t want me to be with anyone else either.

Recently, I discovered that he was texting a girl to arrange a hook-up while I was gone.

I always thought that he’d never lie or cheat. I felt scammed, married to someone I didn’t know.

He told me nothing happened, that he felt horrible and couldn't go through with it.

Currently, our relationship’s never been better but I’m still wondering if, “Once a cheater, always a cheater?”

Did he actually cheat on me?

When we first met, he said that he’d slept with a lot of women, but that was all in the past.

He says he’s very blessed to start a new family life. But can I ever trust him?

I said that if I ever catch him talking with someone else, I’ll leave him without waiting for an explanation.

How do I let this feeling go?

Devastated