I dated this guy for a year and thought he was The One.

We were both in our early-30s. He was divorced, no kids. I’d had relationships, but never married.

We saw each other whenever we were free. After a few months, including regular sleepovers, I kept waiting for him to ask me to move in with him.

I finally realized that he couldn’t make that next move, because he won’t risk loving anyone again.

Following months that included many discussions, fights, tears and make-up sex, it became obvious that he carried deep bitterness from his failed marriage.

I was devastated by the realization and felt used just to warm his bed as needed.

But then I got angry…. which helped me get over him.

So I was stunned yesterday when I saw a text from him. He asked how I was, chatted a little, was interested in my work… and that was it.

I got angry at him all over again.

From your experience, what do you think was the purpose of that kind of text, coming out of nowhere?

Confused, Annoyed, Curious