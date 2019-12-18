I was institutionalized from birth to age 10, when I bolted from the orphanage to where my mother lived.

Until then, my exposure to her had only been a bi-weekly visit to the orphanage. Now she had to provide permanent sanctuary.

From age 10 to 19, our living conditions were very sparse. I always felt distant from her. I was the one who was supposed to initiate affection while, as the mother, the beginnings of a relationship should’ve started with her.

Throughout my life, I’ve been emotionally warped although I’ve had a desire to do good. I attribute this to my early years in the orphanage’s Catholic faith. From it, I have a very strong belief in God.

My question: Would I have been able to love with all love’s requirements of sacrifice and devotion?

In my two serious relationships, both women were passionately in love with me. My first love passed away and I now wish I’d been more responsive to her emotional needs!

My present love is extremely passionate about our relationship. But I sometimes worry that my awkwardness seeps through and she might be aware that all isn’t right.

Is it my selfishness, or a throwback from my first three years of life (the crucial years) that prevents me from loving?

Call Me Joe