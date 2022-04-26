My husband of three years and I have been arguing so much that I’ve felt angry, frustrated, and anxious for weeks. We met online five years ago. We’d both been married previously, both divorced, both late-40s.

After six months of long-distance contact, we decided to meet. On the first day he arrived from his country, we both felt it was true love, and he applied to live here.

Since then, he got a job, I sold my house, we bought a condo together. He met my adult daughter and son, and his son and wife came to visit.

But once the early excitement and sexual attraction was taken for granted, problems arose.

I made suggestions which he ignored. He’d go for drinks with his co-workers and not say he’d be home late. He said I was “always in his face,” and I said, that since he didn’t tell me where he’d be, I lost trust in him.

I suspected that he no longer loved me. But when I said it, he looked totally surprised and hurt. I started to wonder what I was doing wrong, not just him.

My elderly aunt told me I had to get it right this time or I’d never trust another man and end up lonely.

That’s why I’m needing your advice. How do we get back that love we first felt, and trust each other enough to believe his nights out with “friends” aren’t “dates,” and discussing problems isn’t about blaming each other?

Second-Time Marriage “Issues”