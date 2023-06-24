I’m 40, female, with teenage children. My husband of 20 years is 44. I dated him before marriage but had to leave my own family to marry and live with him. Wherever we go, his family comes too.

Within five years of marriage my husband had an affair which he ended after I discovered it. During that time, we had no sexual life together. If I try, he refuses.

After several years, we resumed an intimate relationship. He started to travel for work. I wanted him to vacation with me, but he didn’t. I wanted to explore intimacy together. It wasn’t possible at home because of his family’s presence.

We had many fights and arguments. He blamed me for everything.

I was a shy person, but in our bed, I liked to be dominated by the man. But we never discussed what we liked. I started to focus on work (in his family business). It also became my responsibility to do all the household work.

He said he goes to bars and nightclubs with friends but I later learned that he’s going to prostitutes. He promised that while he’s in a relationship with me he wouldn’t do that.

He blames me for everything including these past 20 years he feels he wasted because of me. He says he wants to separate, but my mind won’t accept it. I suggest we try another year to fix things.

But even if I wait another five years, he won’t fix himself or these issues.

I’ve been like his servant, but don't have the guts to leave him.

My family won’t accept if I divorce him. I don’t like him only living with me because of his children.

I can't go to any counseling because they record whatever we communicate.

Confused