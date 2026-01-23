I don’t know what’s got into my husband. He was drunk as a skunk on New Year’s Eve, happy as can be, eating everything in sight. When we got home, and before he passed out snoring, he proclaimed that January was going to be the month of change. I’ve heard it before, so I just smiled, gave him a kiss and told him I loved him.

In the morning, he was the grumpiest, most hungover grizzly. He made himself an egg white omelette (which I’ve NEVER seen him eat before) and proclaimed that he was on a diet with the goal of losing 30 lbs. I went to hug him and give him support and he pushed me away. I was shocked! He’d never done that before.

He said he wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to be touched. I also thought it odd that he didn’t even offer to make me breakfast. We always eat together. I asked him how his hangover was, and he refused to admit he had one (ridiculous since he drank a LOT the night before), only saying he had a headache and must be dehydrated (yes, from the alcohol).

Normally, on New Year’s Day, we lie in, have brunch together, either at home or out with friends, have a cocktail (hair of the dog), watch a movie and go to bed early. The second is always the start of the new year for us.

But not this year. After breakfast, he announced he was going for a run. No invitation. No discussion of plans for the day. When I asked about the rest of the day, he responded that he had made plans with a friend to go to a movie.

What is happening?

New Year Normal?