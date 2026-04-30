My spouse went out for a drink with his friend, a man

I completely detest, and never came home. I went to bed, assuming he’d be home at some point before dawn. I woke up in the morning to an empty bed.

I called his phone but no answer. I called the man he went out with, but he said he had no idea where my husband was; they had said goodbye at the bar, around 11:30 p.m., and gone their separate ways. I called my in-laws, but they hadn’t heard from their son or seen him. I called his brother, but he said the same thing. I asked him to call their sister but knew that was a dead end as they don’t really communicate and she lives in Australia.

After confirmation that she hadn’t a clue where my husband was, I called the police. His phone wasn’t pinging anywhere, and his location services were turned off. When I hung up, I was just about to call my parents when they called me. My father was having chest pains.

I called the ambulance and my brother, but unbeknownst to me, he was in Thailand on holiday. He couldn’t help. Fortunately, or unfortunately, our one daughter was in Spain on exchange. I called the dog walker, got her to come and look after the dog, knowing it might be longer than just a few hours and headed down to the hospital.

That week, my father died; my brother didn’t come home to pay his respects or help with any arrangements; and my husband never resurfaced. Our daughter did come home, devastated over the loss of her beloved grandfather and trying to make sense of her own father’s disappearance.

In trying to make sense of my unbelievable life, I fear I may have manifested all of this. I have been reading social media posts recently, all far out stories about death, illness, relationships, people gone missing, etc., etc. Could I have brought this on myself?

Too Unreal to believe