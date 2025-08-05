My very good friend is going through a rough time with her boyfriend. They’ve just come back from a week’s vacation where she thought he was going to ask her to marry him. Instead, he’s told her that he doesn’t think the relationship is working and he wants to take a break.

She is crushed, devastated, beside herself with grief, shock and anger all rolled into one. She has come home and locked herself in her house, allowing no one in. I only found out because we had lunch plans the day after their return. She was sure we would be drinking mimosas and celebrating.

She wasn’t answering her phone, so I just went over to pick her up. I figured she forgot to charge her phone or whatever. When she didn’t come to the door, and she still wasn’t picking up, I called her boyfriend. He told me what had happened.

He came straight over with his key, opened the house, and together we found her crying in her shower. It was heartbreaking. He picked her up, dried her off, put her sweatpants on, and got her into bed. He gave me the key before he left. I cancelled our reservation, borrowed her sweats and called UberEATS.

We talked the whole day away, and she cried during most of it. She passed out and I decided to cancel my evening plans and stay with her. I left the next day because I had to go to work, and I know she called in sick to work for at least two days claiming something gastro picked up on her trip.

I believe she’s gone in to work, but she’s an absolute mess and I don’t want her to lose her job over this. How can I help this person get out of her rut enough to hold it together, not lose her job, and not expire from grief?

Curveball