Dear Readers - With so many parents dating after a divorce/spouse’s death, adult children dealing with Mom or Dad’s “new partner” can face an awkward (at best) or complicated/ uncomfortable situation.

The following Reader’s Commentary on accepting a parent’s new partner, is both interesting and instructive:

“I’m a self-sufficient woman in my 40's whose parents divorced when I was a child. I grew up with my mother.

“Several years later, Mom met a new man. They were partners for almost 30 years until he passed from cancer. They never lived together (mutual choice as both had demanding careers and were very independent).

“My mother took her partner's death very hard and retired earlier than anticipated.

“After a few years, she began trying on-line dating. She eventually met a widower she really liked and they became an "item.”

“I figured it wouldn't be any different than her last relationship, just a matter of my getting to know/become used to someone "new."

“Then the bombshell: After a year of dating she said he was moving into her house and giving his house to his adult kids.

“She said it’d help her out financially. I was shocked. I’d had never had to "share" my mother before, nor my “soft place” (her home).

“After he moved in, "home" didn’t feel quite the same. But that was my problem. I had to accept it and support my mother's happiness (and her right).

“Her partner has many hobbies/interests so they dedicated a den and a basement work space for him, where he enjoys his hobbies and alone time.

“When I visit, I get lots of one-on-one time with my mother.

“They have a legal co-habitation agreement. He pays a fixed amount monthly toward household expenses but has no ownership of the house.

“If my mother were to pass first, he has six months to seek alternate living arrangements. We’d have to split their shared possessions in the home to ensure he has enough to "start over" in a new home - perfectly reasonable.

“My mother's first partner's adult children never accepted her, resulting in her being excluded completely from all mention and memorial after his passing… very painful for her.

“I find it extremely sad (and quite ridiculous) that adult children can be so immature and selfish when it comes to their parents’ new relationships.

“Life is change, embrace it.”