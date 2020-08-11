My husband and I dated for four years. We were both born here but had grown up in different cultures.

We married last October and thought our life together was charmed, having found a nice, well-located (though small and expensive) apartment.

Huge changes have since affected our relationship, due to the pandemic!

I work in the health field, and heard about a mystery virus worrying scientists, back in November. My husband, a technology worker, was sure I was overreacting. We even argued about it.

Then, when the reality of the coronavirus’ dangerous spread became apparent, my parents’ initial disapproval of my choosing someone from a very different background, resurfaced harshly.

They saw him as “the outsider” who wasn’t taking Covid-19 seriously, when they were scared.

Once the lockdown started, my husband was fully on board with the rules, but my parents still don’t act comfortably or fully trusting around him.

I’ve been forced to fight their prejudices along with the virus.

Meanwhile, I’m more exposed to potential infection due to my work, while my husband’s working at home all day, so it’s like we’re from two different planets crowded into this small space.

Any suggestions, how we can put cultural differences aside and best handle our stressed relationship?

Differences in Difficult Times