Our son is starting his second year of university. He’s always been a good student, and has “a few goals” regarding his future choice of study and work, which he hasn’t yet defined for us.

We trust his good judgement and are able to pay for his tuition and rented space in a students’ residence, along with books, etc.

Last year, which was his first living away from home, he mentioned several times the name of a female student living there.

But very recently, and before he returned to school, he’s mentioned her again and we learned that they’ve kept in close touch over the summer.

To our surprise, he asked for an advance on the money we’ll be giving him when school starts... in just weeks. It didn’t make sense to us.

When he hesitated (suddenly looking ill at ease), we were told that his clothes are all wrong, according to this “girlfriend” (he’d never used that description before and we have never met this girl).

He said that he needs extra money to buy the “right” clothes.

I admit that we were taken aback. His university costs alone are somewhat of a reach for us. We also have a daughter who’ll graduate from high school in two years.

My husband and I felt some empathy for our son’s embarrassed request. But we’ve always seen his clothing choices as casual, practical and suitable. Also, he had a part-time job throughout his later high school years, so never asked for an allowance.

But when we hesitated about paying for new clothes, he looked miserable. So, we said we’d discuss it.

One week later, as he was packing to leave, he said we could forget about the new clothes.

The “girlfriend” had dumped him. We ache for his inner pain and outer embarrassment. How can we help him heal this wound?

Son’s Life Lesson