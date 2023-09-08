I’ve been especially close to my niece since she was age 13, when her mother suddenly left her husband and her daughter for another city.

My niece was devastated. Worse, her father, who’d initially sought custody and regular visits, began making excuses about having “other appointments.”

I immediately invited my niece to live at my place. Her father agreed it was “a better arrangement” and dropped the custody arrangement in favour of me, which my niece accepted.

When she was 16, I noticed a dramatic change in her.... not just the usual teenage emotion, from angry to needy. She brought home a 19-year-old male who’d “finished school” (I discovered he was lying and had dropped out). But my niece insisted that this was her house too and they were “a couple.”

Luckily, he brought along another girl twice, both drinking heavily, and my niece ended up crying and scared. I realized that an aunt’s love wasn’t enough.

So, being fortunate in having a very good job and salary, I enrolled her in a private girls’ school which stressed the abilities, inner strengths and power that women can achieve.

The new possibilities caught her full attention - from physical strengthening through sports and gym, to achieving high academic marks.

When she graduated university at 24, she was sought after by several tech companies, and has since travelled to several countries on major assignments.

And, she fell in love and married. They’ve been a terrific couple for over 10 years and have their own child, a son age six. One of the two parents is always present. Until now.

My niece’s husband says he’s “moving on” with his life and moving out. I fear for my niece’s reaction, having already suffered deeply ingrained feelings of abandonment. I need advice.

Worried Aunt