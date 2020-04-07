Dear Readers - Since so many of you are living and working differently from how you did before the coronavirus pandemic, how have those changes affected your relationships?

Working at home, with your children there too, learning and doing homework remotely?

Or “stuck” inside because you’re over 70, and considered vulnerable to the virus?

Or, are you and your partner both at home working online or trying to stay connected and present?

The potential relationship pitfalls look clear: Boredom, anxiety, negativity, outright fear.

My advice? Find solutions. That’s not as hard as you first imagine.

Some of what I’ve heard from those who’ve written me and from my personal contacts: The stress on parents as schools closed was huge, but those who reacted practically helped ease the situation for themselves and the children.

Most important, is explaining age-appropriately to your children what’s going on.

Make them part of the household “team” handling the situation.

Dividing the dining table for the housebound students to work on is one approach. Buying very inexpensive desks and chairs so they can work more separately, is another.

Next most important is getting along with your closest people. There’s already enough stress without sinking into disagreements and lack of understanding.

Appreciate that people feel stress differently, even if you’re a couple who’ve lived together for years

No matter how well you know each other, you may not recognize when your partner is just plain scared.

Or, you may be opposites when it comes to information overload.

In a time of crisis, we’re individuals yet still need each other. Make room for the others in your life to express different reactions from yours.

We still need human contact, whether online, by phone, whatever.

We need humour in hard times, so take a moment to read the funny text, and send it on. We need caring, so call your neighbour to check in.

Above all, we need to feel loved by those who’ve been close in our lives, and to return that feeling to them.