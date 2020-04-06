I’m 31 and not ill, but the COVID-19 virus has already affected my relationship.

The circumstances around it have revealed how differently my fiancé and I think about big issues.

We were on a two-week vacation in the sun when reports on the numbers of people with symptoms started rising.

He played golf and watched the stock market. I started packing our bags.

We argued over that difference for days… he wanted to stay in the warm weather, I wanted to go home where my family lives.

My parents are seniors - healthy, but vulnerable to the flu whenever it’s going around. I needed to be home to shop for them if they became ill and quarantined.

My fiancé said I was overreacting and that they could order from Amazon and some supermarkets.

I remembered the books I’d read about survivors of dire events… some of those stories showed vastly different ends for those who hesitated to leave their belongings vs. those who fled to safety and started new lives, sometimes with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

I finally told him that we had to agree on when the facts dictated that it was time to leave or stay.

He refused to “ruin” his holiday and also not get a refund from the resort for leaving early.

I closed my suitcase, gave him back the ring, and left.

My close friend says I made a mistake, because this is such an intensely anxious time of conflicting information, and fear. But I still feel hurt that he couldn’t accept my need to leave.

Do you think I broke up with my fiancé for the wrong reasons?

Virus Affects Relationships