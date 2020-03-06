My partner and I separated but remained good friends, seeing each other regularly. We’re late-50s. I wanted to be free because he wanted me to focus only on him - no friends, no outside interest. I finally left.

He’s since told me that his nephew (his sister’s son) is having marital problems and he’s helping the wife because she has a young child.

He’s advised her to leave her husband and he’ll help her.

Days later I had to pick up something from his place and I used his washroom. On the sink counter was a box of medication for erectile dysfunction, which, towards the end of our relationship, he denied needing and wouldn’t discuss with me.

While I was there, his niece-in-law was constantly texting him and I asked him what’s going on. She’s his nephew’s wife and the mother of his sister’s only grandchild. She’s only 28!

He brushed my question aside, and instead said he had coffee “dates” for him to advise her.

This young woman lacks experience to recognize what he’s really like.

I have no doubt that he’s having an affair with her, just months after he was still with me. Do I disclose it?

Disgusted and Bitter