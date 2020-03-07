I’m in love with a man I’ve been dating for six months. I think of him, dream of him, dress for him, and even plan what I’m going to say to him.

I’m a 32-year-old woman with a good job, doing fine on my own ever since I broke up with my first long-term relationship six years ago.

I met this new man, 34, three months later.

I believe he’s the perfect man for me, and think he’d be a great husband and father. I never wanted children before meeting him, and now I can picture us raising a family together.

But I’m not sure he feels the same way as I do. We’ve seen each other on a date or quick lunch weekly for most of these past six months, and we usually chat every day or so.

We became intimate after two months’ dating and it’s been good, improving over time. I’d like it even more often but he’s not the cuddly type that I am.

Recently, he said he found me “loveable.” I was only half-happy but didn’t show it. I wanted him to say he loves me, but at least he came closer to it.

My biological clock isn’t racing ahead yet, but it will be in a couple of years.

Do you think he’s starting to love me but trying not to rush it? Or is he just liking me a lot, for now? Can our relationship be okay if he loves me, but isn’t as “in love” as I am?

Right Guy, Wrong Word