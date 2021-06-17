I’m 46, never married, no kids. I understand myself well enough to know that I probably wouldn’t have done that well with motherhood. I’ve had a very good mother as role model but wasn’t as giving a person as she was with three young kids.

I’m an artist and go through periods of self-absorption that wouldn’t have allowed for consistent attention and dropping my projects on a moment’s notice.

I love my close friends’ kids and of course, my nephews and nieces, and they seem to love me, which I attribute to my being “different” from their structure-loving parents.

When I spend time with them, I’m more spontaneous, and introduce them to things their parents wouldn’t think of, like using paint to show the world through colours instead of through how we use things.

Example: A lake is deep and moody blues with sunlit sparkles on top or a home for fat grey raindrops... not just a place to swim and then leave.

See? I’d never get to the laundry or cooking three meals a day.

But I’d love to find a soul-mate to love and be loved by before I turn 50. It doesn’t have to be a traditional relationship; we don’t have to marry or even live together. I’d be happy to know there’s someone out there who’ll rush over if needed, hold me tight when I’m frightened, and laugh when I’m silly. I know I can be that partner in return.

How and where do I search for an offbeat, empathetic, untraditional, loving partner?

On My Own