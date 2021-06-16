I’d like advice for a situation involving my adult son, my eldest child who’s been living in another country for the past 10 years.

We can be very close sometimes, especially when I visit him there and we spend time together. I’ve also made friends there so sometimes stay with him and sometimes rent nearby.

My younger child, a daughter, requires help financially and emotionally, which I look after, while my ex-husband, her father, does nothing for her.

Instead, he’s closely involved with another woman’s young daughter with financial needs, looking after that girl’s schooling.

My ex is very controlling still, after 20 years post-divorce. He still controls our adult son who in turn sometimes hurts me deeply and causes me worry.

When I’ve travelled to visit and/or stay with my son, he seems to like my company.

Though he’s doing well financially, I’ll wine and dine him while there. However, I must pay my own travel expenses to see him and I sometimes bring along his sister who’s financially dependent on me.

The pandemic ended our visits. Now, I’m expecting my second vaccine soon, so I’ve told him I’m hoping to stay with him again. To my shock, he said that his father, my ex, doesn't want me to stay there and used an old excuse to insist that I be barred. My son felt he had to agree.

Actually, I don’t need to stay with him, as I now have some friends there that I love to see.

But he hurt me so much that I don’t think I should go if he really agrees with what his father tells him to do.

What’s the best way to deal with this?

My daughter, is closer to me, and doesn’t behave like that.

Still Controlled