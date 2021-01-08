My wife has a jealous streak. It came out stronger last summer after the lockdown when friends invited us to eat/have drinks with them in their backyard.

If I chatted too long with the wife, mine would change the topic. It’s gotten worse, though we never visit with people now, except online.

Her distrust of me emerged early in our marriage. My wife had joined a women’s group and was befriended by someone she met there.

She only mentioned her by her first name, so I never knew till too late that her “friend” was a former workmate of mine with whom I’d had a very brief fling.

It happened three years before my wife and I met. But the woman had borne a grudge after I ended things. I hadn’t realized how far she’d take her anger.

One night my wife returned from her meeting all flushed and angry. Her “friend” had disclosed our “affair.”

(Note: I was single then. We’d been intimate for only a few weeks when I ended it because I found she’d repeatedly check on where I was and stalked me one weekend).

I told my wife all this. But her reaction on finding that I’d formerly had sex with her “close” friend was beyond reason.

She said I was “scum” to her, that she “can never trust me again.”

I apologized, swore my love and said she need never worry about me. I love her and I love our family (two children).

Eventually she stopped raising it on a daily basis and we reconnected sexually. But not often.

Now she’s withdrawn again, since last summer’s get-togethers with friends. It’s hard on me to keep trying to assure her that nothing’s going on outside of the life we have together.

When do I give up and pull the plug on this marriage? Or will that just “prove” to her that I must’ve had someone else waiting? I don’t.

Lonely Husband