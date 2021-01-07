I met my future sister-in-law at a yoga class we both attended. She was eight years older than me and had a child, while I was still single, but we became friendly.

A couple months on, she suggested that I meet her brother. The rest is the history of my marriage and divorce.

Her brother had qualities that I then thought were important - good-looking, good job. We both declared love within a few months.

The early years were great - raising a young family, a close circle of friends, and the support of my extended family including my sister-in-law, her husband, kids and her in-laws, too.

She shared some private information which surprised me about her. Over time I saw unpleasant character changes in my husband. There was a thinly-disguised self-centredness in the siblings.

Several years later, after counselling didn’t help us, my husband and I divorced. My in-laws dropped me, immediately.

I have trouble understanding why. My ex met and married someone very soon after the divorce, and they’ve been happy together these past 14 years. His wife is a better choice for him than I was, and I’m equally happy in a long relationship.

I wouldn’t have wanted one of those Hollywood movie post-divorce lifestyles with all the in-laws and their extended families, with married kids, etc. I just hoped that my once-close sister-in-law and her husband would keep in touch.

And that my kids, who still saw their father, would also have their birthdays acknowledged and periodic contact with his sister. I tried to acknowledge her kids’ occasions but they weren’t that interested.

Why does divorce turn whole families into “ex’es?’

Lost In-laws