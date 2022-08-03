My husband of 13 years and I have always fought due to differing opinions.

He helps a lot in the house which I appreciate. Now we have a toddler and a baby but no family living in this country. He doesn’t allow friends to help, because, “they won’t be able to do that every day.”

So, there are no breaks. We’re always exhausted and unhappy at day’s end.

My second delivery was a complicated Caesarian section. I couldn’t do anything for a month. My husband took care of me and both children, while also working.

Our second child’s now five-months-old. I’ve done all the cooking and child care from the second month. My spouse does the cleaning, yard work and also works from home.

I’m on maternity leave. We’re both at home. I have no time without my kids. I drop the older one at daycare, cook lunch while caring for my baby. My husband picks up the toddler, drops her to me. I feed/take care of both kids. He goes shopping if anything’s needed.

Later, I’m cooking dinner, feeding my daughter, my husband, and myself. We alternate loading the dishwasher.

By then, we’re both exhausted. I get very grumpy, he gets very insensitive, making snarky comments. I’ll start the fight, he’ll say something hurtful, I shut down.

But he rejects getting couples’ therapy. If I want an hour free, he lectures me for using my phone and watching tv while feeding/rocking the baby.

I don’t live my life. My husband always thinks I’m overreacting. I don’t like talking to him anymore. I try to avoid him, stopped sharing with him. Also, my friends are busy with their own kids and don’t have time for me.

How can I improve my life, get my husband to listen to my feelings, and understand what I go through?

I still love and want to be with him. How can I make our relationship better so we’re happy again?

Overwhelmed Mother