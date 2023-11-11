Dear Readers – The following is a particularly long request for relationship advice which the letter-writer has needed for years. To maintain anonymity, I’m confining details to only what’s essential for us to understand:

My youngest brother has had many setbacks. Yet, through 20 years of above-average salary, he supported his wife, who didn’t work, and their two children.

Over six years, he regularly borrowed from me - up to $20,000-plus, per year. So, I told my sister-in-law she must get a job; she did, and things looked hopeful.

Instead, my brother lost significant clients and his income crashed. I lent him more money, with a no-interest payment plan. Nothing was paid back over 10 years.

He eventually lost his job, was severely stressed, distressed and personally lost. He chose new work, and I offered to pay for his training course and gave the family $2,000 support money monthly for a year.

Then COVID-19 hit. He lost his job. I helped financially but my husband and I retired and can’t assist as before.

My brother’s next job lasted a year. When his daughter called in panic that her father was threatening suicide, I had his teenagers stay overnight with friends and, unannounced, visited the couple.

My brother admitted seriously contemplating suicide. I insisted he get immediate help and that the whole family gets therapy. The couple attended a few times, but my brother dropped out.

I had him move in with my husband and me. He got an outside job which ended this year.

He’s returned to his family with no job, depression and despair, and the mortgage due soon.

In his mid-50s, my brother and I are the only remaining members of our family. Our childhoods were very stressful. I'm worried about everyone in his family.

He Can’t Move Forward