I’m a 16-year-old girl in Grade 11 at a new school. I switched from my previous high school after two years. I had to leave due to untrue gossip and drama being spread about me. I still have some very close girlfriends at my old school, and other very close friends at other schools.

I am struggling with two main issues: 1) At this new school, not many people have been talking to me. I feel like I have to do all the work to get something going, and even then, I only have some acquaintances. I understand that I’ve joined halfway through and everybody has their own groove, but I would like help on how to better integrate and introduce myself to others.

2) This one very popular girl who attends my current school, is great friends with the group of girls at my other school who spread rumours about me. The popular girl at my school could be very nice for all I know. Everyone is friends with her and I have become anxious that something will get back to her about me and cause my reputation to be distorted.

This is where my two big issues meet: I’m nervous to talk to other people, because I worry things could lead back to this popular girl. I also just generally get anxious and am honestly exhausted from having to initiate things with people all the time. I don't feel that I overdo it and I know my way around these social settings, but I also struggle with opening myself up and meeting new people when they all have their own friends and drama. I am very thankful that I have some great friends to call and confide in about this; they truly have been my lifeline. However, I want to have a better experience at this new school and right now it’s not looking so good.

I am seeking advice on how to be confident and let go of the small stuff when introducing myself to new people, despite their connections to my past and also the fear of what others may think of me. I hope you can help.

Rocky second start