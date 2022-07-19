Dear Readers - Over the years, many people have written me seeking advice about their sex lives or lack thereof... including absent libido, waning sex between couples, male erectile dysfunction issues, etc. These questions are common.

But specific, individualized sex advice should not always have “common” answers.

There are medical doctors who regularly deal with patients’ personal matters. Also, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, sex therapists, professional couples’ counsellors, etc. are also qualified to advise people on how to improve their specific issues regarding having and enjoying sex.

Given the demographic numbers of a huge generation of aging Baby Boomers, I hear from men and women alike, some in their 80’s, writing me that they’re still having/desiring sex.

It’s a part of human nature, and exploring its possibilities in a trusted, safe situation is normal... though not an absolute necessity in everyone’s life.

So, whether eating natural plant-based products, drinking more water daily, taking health-food supplements, or an exercise/walking regime is what makes you feel fit, positive and aroused for sex - or a new approach from medical science - my response to sex-related queries is this:

If it improves your sexual enjoyment, it’s bound to improve your relationship with a partner for whom you also have some positive feelings.

But, if it doesn’t work for you despite having desire, then see/talk to a professional in the physical-health and mental health fields.