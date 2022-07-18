My husband and I are a gay couple without children. We’re self-employed, relatively well-off, but our income varies (largely dried up since COVID).

We decided three years ago to help a niece with her undergrad university costs, with $3,000 annually.

We’d have given half that amount if she’d chosen the hometown university, but when she elected to study elsewhere in Ontario, we doubled the amount.

First year, COVID kept her studying from home. Her second year, she commenced in-person studies.

Now, living at her parents’ home all summer, our niece chose to not get a summer job.

She’s earning nothing towards her education nor her upcoming living expenses.

We’re stunned by her lack of willingness to take responsibility for her own life. Our financial support now seems to replace any necessity for her to do so.

She lives in a mid-sized Ontario city with plenty of work opportunities. She could also work for her parents’ family business.

We’re currently on track to contribute $12,000 to her education. Are we entitled to comment on the situation and raise our concerns? Or to ask her (or her parents) why she’s not contributing to her own future? Or to reframe the conditions (or degree) of our support in the remaining two years?

Or, with a promised gift, is there no room for change?

We never dreamt of making our niece's summer employment a condition of our support, but in the face of her not even trying to work, we’re wishing we had.

Frustrated Family