At a recent get-together with a long-time friend and her husband, and two other couples I met for the first time, one husband purposefully came on to me.

I was shocked. I still feel two weeks later, as if I’d been targeted as a potential cheater.

My husband and I, both mid 40s, have been together for 12 years, now married, the second time for each. We’re fully committed to our union and to our own and each other’s two children.

At the party, a male guest cornered me, saying he wanted “to get to know” me. He stood uncomfortably close, so I backed up a little, but there was a sofa in the way and I had no desire to sit with him.

He said he knew my ex, and that’s a no-go topic for me. So, he asked me, “What are you afraid of? Is this husband the jealous type?”

Again, I tried to exit that tight space, and he blurted out an ugly comment and rude come on. It was that he always knew that my ex “wasn’t enough for a woman like you. But I am.”

Furious, I backed him up with a cold stare and my voice almost hissing that he “never speak to me again.” I headed for the washroom to steady myself, rejoined my husband briefly, then apologized to my hostess that I had developed a severe migraine headache, and we had to go home.

My two questions: 1) Do I tell my husband what actually happened? 2)What do I make of that statement about “a woman like you?”

Furious but Curious