We’d dated for over a year and moved in together several months ago. I love her dearly and believe it’s mutual.

But my insecurity’s affecting our relationship.

She has many male friends, ex- boyfriends and lovers, etc.

I know some of these men are interested in taking their relationships with her to the next step. I inadvertently saw a text from one, sending photos of lingerie he wanted to buy for her and claiming he loves her.

There were a couple of explicit texts received from other friends. When I confronted her, she claimed these were in the past and she’s no longer in touch with them.

I’ve expressed many times my discomfort with her continuing to meet or communicate with some of these more questionable male friends.

I suggested hanging out with them in a group to introduce ourselves as a couple and to get to know them.

The one time we were at an event she avoided making any introductions. I don’t even know how many of these friends are aware of our relationship.

Maybe it wouldn’t stop them from pursuing her. I trust her but I can’t understand her desire for maintaining these friends.

Maybe she loves the excitement of being wanted. I can’t get her to open up on this issue. It could be that things are not going as well as I thought for us.

Insecure or a Problem?